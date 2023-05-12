Priyanka Chopra To Attend Parineeti Chopra's Engagement To Raghav Chadha?

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly flying down to India for the engagement ceremony of her cousin Parineeti Chopra on May 13. Parineeti is reported to exchange rings with politician Raghav Chadha in New Delhi. Her sister Priyanka, who is currently in New York, will be attending the ceremony but it remains unclear if her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Jonas will join the Citadel actress on this trip.

It is being reported that Parineeti and Raghav will get engaged in Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13. As per a Hindustan Times report, Priyanka will also join the pre-wedding festivities of her cousin. The Love Again actress is currently in New York but is reported to arrive in Delhi on the morning of May 13.

A source said, “She (Priyanka) will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family." Meanwhile, Parineeti has arrived in Delhi ahead of her big day. She was snapped with Raghav at the airport.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Parineeti are cousins sisters. The Citadel actress is settled in New York with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Priyanka has started work on her upcoming movie Heads of State and took to her Instagram to share updates from New York yesterday (May 11).

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Dating rumours of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been doing rounds on the internet ever since they were spotted together in March earlier this year. As per ANI, the couple will make their relationship official by exchanging rings on May 13. Raghav’s maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdev has also revealed that they will wear colour-coordinated ivory outfits on the day.

As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav are not trying to keep their engagement a secret. However, the family would like the engagement to be a private ceremony, with only family members and close friends present. It is also being reported that the theme of the ceremony will be pastel, which has been informed to guests in advance and they are expected to abide by it.