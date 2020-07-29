Priyanka Chopra Wishes Nick Jonas, Padma Lakshmi, Others For Their Emmy Nominations

Priyanka Chopra is delighted as her husband Nick Jonas' reality show, The Voice got itself an Emmy nomination on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The Sky Is Pink actor took to her Instagram story to congratulate Nick along with the other Emmy nominees. She congratulated all the nominees for their incredible work and expressed her excitement on seeing so many close friends on the list. The actor then went on to congratulate all of them individually.

Priyanka Chopra congratulated hubby Nick Jonas

The Voice is nominated in the RealityCompetition Program Category. She shared a picture of Nick along with the other panelists of the show comprising of John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson. She captioned the picture saying, 'Yay Nick Jonas.' Take a look at her post.

Priyanka Chopra congratulated Padma Lakshmi

She also wished her close friend Padma Lakshmi for her Emmy nomination. She shared a picture of Padma with Tom Colocchio as they received a nomination for their show, Top Chef. Take a look.

She also congratulated actor Kerry Washington who has received nominations for four categories for the show, Little Fire Everywhere. The Bajirao Mastani actor shared a stunning picture of Kerry while wishing her for the same. Take a look.

Apart from that, Priyanka also congratulated Yahya Abdul Mateen who has been nominated for Watchmen, Betty Gilpin for being nominated for Glow and Octavia Spencer for being nominated for Self Made. The Dostana actor also congratulated other nominees which included Hugh Jackman, Sandra Oh, Regina King, Reese Witherspoon, Uzo Aduba, and Laverne Cox. Take a look at some of her posts.

The Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday and HBO's superhero show Watchmen went on to grab the maximum number of nominations. The show revolves around America's struggle against political and racial battles. Apart from being nominated as The Best Limited Series, actors Regina King and Jeremy Irons from the show also received a nomination. The show bagged a total of 26 nominations. Apart from this, the comedy show, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also received a total of 20 Emmy nominations. The Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will be aired on September 20, 2020, on ABC.

