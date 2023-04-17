Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Pose Together At Jonas Brothers' London Concert

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Jonas Brothers concert in London. Videos from inside the concert showed the actress grooving to her husband’s songs. Sophie Turner, whose husband Joe Jonas is also a member of the band, attended the concert as well. A photo of the two actresses has been doing rounds on the Internet.

In a photo shared by a fan account, Priyanka and Sophie can be seen posing together. For the unversed, the Game of Thrones actress is married to Joe Jonas, who is the elder brother of Nick Jonas. This makes Sophie the sister-in-law of Priyanka Chopra. The two share a good bond and have often been featured on each other’s social media.

In the photo, Priyanka Chopra can be seen in a multi-colour body-hugging dress. The Fashion actress had paired her dress with a matching fur stole, which is unseen in the picture. Sophie Turner, on the other hand, wore a printed, yellow co-ord set. Both actresses left their tresses open though Priyanka accessorised her hair with sparkling clips.

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas at Albert Hall concert

Previously, Priyanka Chopra was spotted cheering for Nick Jonas during his Albert Hall concert. She attended the concert with her mother, Madhu Chopra. She even took to her Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie with Nick Jonas. While she was resting on the couch, Nick was seen sitting on the adjoining armrest. Priyanka captioned the post, “After he sells out a Royal Albert Hall.”

Priyanka Chopra movies

Priyanka Chopra has made a substantial career in Hollywood. She has many projects lined up for release in the West. Priyanka was last seen in the recent movie Love Again with Sam Heughans. She also gears up for the release of her web series Citadel. She will star in the series along with Richard Madden. The actress also announced her latest venture, the movie Heads of States. Closer home, Priyanka will star in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial, Jee Le Zaraa which also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.