Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Walk Hand-in-hand In BTS Pictures Of 'Sucker'; See Pics

The Jonas Brothers' song Sucker turned one year old on February 28, 2020. In celebration, Nick Jonas shared some pictures from the sets of the music video to recall the making of the song. These pictures also feature his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick's Sucker moments

The video of the song Sucker by the Jonas Brothers features Kevin Jonas along with wife Danielle Jonas, Joe Jonas with wife Sophie Turner and the happy couple, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nick posted two pictures from the sets of the video shoot. The first picture is a back shot that shows Nick and Priyanka walking away from the camera with a vintage car in the background. Another picture shows all six of them sitting by a table in the garden.

Nick added an emotional and heart-touching message in the caption of the post. He wrote that the band has had so many ups and downs, and as they all sit together and reflect on last year, they cannot help but realise that they are very lucky. Nick then called Jonas Brothers' fans 'the best fans in the world' and also is glad that they get to do everything as a family. He then wished everyone a happy one year of Sucker and also sent his love to all.

While Nick is rebuilding the band with his brothers, Priyanka is busy with her film and modelling ventures. She will be a part of Sheela, a project based on Ma Sheela Anand who was the aide of spiritual leader Osho. She is also working on Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be seen in the lead role of Netflix's We Can Be Heroes.

Image Source: Nick Jonas Instagram

