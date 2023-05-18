Priyanka Chopra Shares A Glimpse Of Her Playdate With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Bvlgari event in Venice recently. After the short trip, the actress is back in New York and has the sweetest update to share with fans. In a photo posted by her, she can be seen playing with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share a picture with Malti Marie on her story. The Citadel actress could be seen sitting inside Malti Marie’s playhouse. A young Malti was playing with her toy. Priyanka shared the picture with the caption “Reunited….What do we have here MM?”

In the photo, both Malti and Priyanka can be seen in casual attire. Priyanka tied her hair in a ponytail while playing with her daughter. She can be seen surrounded by toys in the playhouse.

Priyanka Chopra at Bvlgari event

On May 17, Priyanka Chopra attended the Bvlgari event in Venice, Italy. The actress posed with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and BLACKPINK Lisa at the event. The Love Again actor arrived at the event in a pink off-the-shoulder full-sleeved blouse paired with a half saree. Her outfit also had a statement brooch fastened at the waist.

Priyanka Chopra in India

Priyanka Chopra has been on the move. Last week, the actress was in New Delhi to attend the engagement ceremony of her cousin sister- Parineeti Chopra with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Priyanka attended the ring ceremony in a lime green ruffled saree. She attended the ceremony alone, without her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra family

Priyanka Chopra dated singer Nick Jonas for a while before tying the knot in December 2018. The couple got married in a four-day ceremony in India in which only close friends and family were in attendance. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy. Malti Maire was born premature and was kept in the NICU for 100 days before she could be taken home.