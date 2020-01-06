Priyanka Chopra Shares Tips On How To Get Hair Like Her, Check It Out!

Priyanka Chopra, who is also known as the Desi Girl from Bollywood, made her comeback to the Tinseltown with the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink. Recently, she gave away tips about how to get hair as perfect as hers, via Google answers. Here is what Priyanka Chopra had to say:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Avoids Hubby Nick Jonas' Kiss At The Golden Globes 2020; Here's Why

How to get hair like Priyanka Chopra?

Recently, Priyanka took time from her busy schedules and answered some of the most frequently asked questions that she comes across via Google answers. One of the queries that the actor encountered was ‘How to get hair like Priyanka Chopra?’ Many people across the globe are fans of Priyanka Chopra’s hairstyle and her fashion. Her fans constantly try to imitate their role model and keep up with her trends.

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Scarlett Johansson Make It To The Best Dressed List

Through a short video, the Desi Girl revealed the best way to get hair like her. She told that the secret to getting hair like her is Coconut Oil and Pantene. Her photos are evidence to the fact that she can sport any outfit and any hairstyle with comfort. ‘How to get hair like Priyanka Chopra?’ is the most asked question on Google.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Ravishing Pink Outfit At Golden Globes 2020 With Nick Jonas

Other questions answered by Priyanka Chopra

With the help of Google answers, Priyanka Chopra shed light some of the questions that most frequently surfaced online. The significance of her tattoo, the pronunciation of her name, her relation to Deepak Chopra and the year in which she won Miss World were present. She tried and answered most of the questions that were asked by her fans on Google, which had large search volumes.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share A Passionate New Year Kiss On The Beach; See Pic

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Fans Pour In Their Love On Nick Jonas' Recent New Year's Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.