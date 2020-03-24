Rakul Preet Singh's Movies To Watch On Netflix, Including 'Aiyaary' And More

Rakul Preet Singh is one actress who has made it big in a short span of time. The actress has given her fans many films to remember and is all set to give some more this year as well. Rakul Preet Singh's movies that are widely popular include De De De Pyaar De, Yaariyan, NGK, Aiyaary and more. Listed below are some of the most popular Rakul Preet Singh movies to watch on Netflix:

READ:Rakul Preet Singh Recalled Last Day Of Work, Says 'it Was Like Leaving Home To Go To War'

Rakul Preet Singh's movies to watch on Netflix

1) Spyder

A crime/thriller film released back in 2017. This is one of Rakul Preet Singh's movies that is available on Netflix. One must watch this film for the storyline and chemistry between Rakul Preet Singh and co-star, Mahesh Babu.

READ:Rakul Preet Singh Reminds Paparazzi To Wear A Mask With A Kind Gesture; Watch Video

2) Aiyaary

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaary released in the year 2018. This is one of the popular films of Rakul Preet Singh. This is also one of Rakul Preet Singh's movies that is available on Netflix and Hotstar.

READ:Karishma Tanna & Rakul Preet Sport Similar Silver Metallic Outfits With Grace; See Here

3) Manmadhudu 2

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, this is another film that is widely popular, starring Rakul Preet Singh. Released in 2019, this is also one of Rakul Preet Singh's movies available on Netflix. The movie was widely praised for its simplicity.

READ:Rakul Preet Singh Gets Innovative Amid COVID-19, Uses Furniture Instead Of Gym Equipment

4) Shimla Mirchi

Shimla Mirchi is another one of Rakul Preet Singh's movies one must watch. It is her latest film this year and has already arrived on Netflix. The story centers on Avinash who falls in love with Naina but his love letter goes to Naina's mother instead. The film is directed by Ramesh Sippy and is a love-story one must not miss out on.

READ:Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Trolling, Says She Will Speak Up Against Personal Attacks

READ:Rakul Preet Singh Shoots Ad Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Urges Fans 'don't Step Out'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.