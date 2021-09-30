Ranveer Singh For NBA India, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Release Date: B-wood Recap For Sept 30

'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt Starrer To Run Theatrically In January 2022

After a prolonged wait, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is finally set to release in theatres on January 6, 2020. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is based on the story of a woman who becomes a powerful underworld figure. The official Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions treated fans with amazing news. Read More.

Actor Ranveer Singh has been announced as India's brand ambassador for the National Basketball Association (NBA) on September 30. Known to be a sports enthusiast, the actor expressed his excitement to join forces with the league to promote the sport in the country. The time could not have been better as Ranveer recently announced the release date of his highly anticipated sports biographical drama 83 opposite his wife actor Deepika Padukone. Read More.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who has proved his acting mettle with a number of projects, was recently remembered by his fans after his film MS Dhoni: The Untold story clocked five years of its release. MS Dhoni The Untold Story, the biopic of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had brought the actor immense popularity after his portrayal of the titular role. On this special day, netizens trended hashtag 'SushantSinghRajput' and shared their favourite memory from the film. Read More.

Twinkle Khanna has delivered many commercial hits during her stint in the Film Industry, ranging from Baadshah to Jodi No 1, among others. Also known as Mrs Funnybones, the actor recently opened up about her share of altercations and struggles working with various directors. In a recent conversation with veteran legend Waheeda Rehman, which was released on Tweak India's YouTube channel, Twinkle recalled her unpleasant moment with a director who told her to 'do a Mandakini’ for a rain sequence. Read More.

As the festive season is just around the corner, coupled with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's decision regarding the opening of cinema halls in the state, movie buffs are set to witness a plethora of big films set to release between Christmas 2021 and January 21, 2022. From Ranveer Singh's 83 to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, six big movies will be released back to back as the world transitions to 2022. Read More.

