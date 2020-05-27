Ranveer Singh Sums Up Quarantine Moods With Brooding Looks, Netizens Pour Hearts

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh just turned up the heat with his latest Instagram updates. The Bajirao Mastani actor shared a monochrome picture of his side profile as he seems lost in thoughts. Along with this brooding side of him, he also gave his fans a treat with another throwback picture of himself where he looked dapper and tranquil in a white T-shirt and a black hairband seated near a beach.

Have a look:

Read | Ranveer Singh shares how COVID pandemic has affected him mentally, calls it 'devastating'

With this strong dose of Ranveer Singh early in the morning, fans have been pouring their hearts out in the comments as they praised the actor's dashing looks. The actor has been spending some quality time with his actor wife Deepika Padukone while under nationwide lockdown for over two months now. Ranveer has updated his Instagram handle quite regularly for his fans and followers with quirky posts about his personal and professional life.

The Bajirao star has been making headlines for his recent live video chat session with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri as a part of the latter's 'Eleven on Ten' series through which he has been interacting with renowned personalities from different industries. Ranveer Singh got up close and personal in the candid chat and revealed a lot of trivial and fun things about his life while answering questions posed by the skipper. His revelations about his relationship with his wife and the adorable banter between the two had been the highlight of the session.

Read | Romantics listen up: Ranveer Singh reveals how he courted Deepika Padukone to marry him

Read | Ranveer Singh reveals he would have been “lost” without Deepika Padukone, in candid chat

What's next for Ranveer Singh?

The actor will be seen next in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial '83 based on the events leading to the historic win for India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of the 'Haryana Hurricane', Kapil Dev, in the film while Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Dev. The movie was originally scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus scare.

The actor will also feature in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2020. Ranveer is also slated to feature in director Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht along with an ensemble cast of actors Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

Read | Ranveer Singh reveals his dad thought he was overspending on flowers for Deepika Padukone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.