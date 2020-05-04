Salman Khan's 'Ready': Here Are Memorable Songs From The Movie You Must Check Out

Salman Khan's movies have often been successful at the box-office. Some of his movies that remain widely popular include Ready, Hum Sath Sath Hain, Dabangg, Andaz Apna Apna, Partner, and many more. Salman Khan's film Ready stars him alongside Asin, and the film gave fans several couple goals. Listed below are some of the best songs from Salman Khan and Asin starrer Ready:

Some of the best songs from Salman Khan and Asin starrer Ready

Humko Pyaar Hua

This is one of the most romantic songs from the film. The song depicts the strong chemistry between Salman Khan and Asin. The song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and KK.

Dhinka Chika

This is another romantic and funny song from the film. The song witnesses the romance and fun banter between Asin and Salman. It is one of the most popular tracks from the film. The quirky lyrics have made the song a favorite among the masses.

Character Dheela

This is one of the popular item tracks from the film. The song depicts the chemistry between Salman Khan and Zarine Khan. The song gained many fans and is one that has fans hooked even now. The song is sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Amrita Kak.

