Shahid Kapoor Shares His Super Cool Workout Video, Fans Find It Hilarious

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is known for his fitness. He has been surprising fans by undergoing a dramatic physical transformation for his movies like Udta Punjab, Padmaavat or Kabir Singh. Needless to say, Shahid is considered to be one of the fittest actors in the film industry at the moment.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor revealed his fitness secret in a post. If you are looking forward to watching a hardcore workout video, then you will be shocked to see this. Have a look at Shahid's workout video here:

Shahid Kapoor’s workout video will make you laugh out loud. Usually, people are seen lifting heavy weights and working out rigorously in the gym but Shahid took an exceptional route, unlike others.

Shahid is spotted doing a quirky step in the boomerang video. He is accompanied by his trainer. After looking at the funny video, fans filled his comment section with laughing emoticons.

What is next in store for Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid Kapoor has an interesting project in his kitty. He will next be seen in the remake of the 2019 Telugu movie, Jersey. The film is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is jointly produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, and Dil Raju. Along with Shahid Kapoor, the Telugu remake will feature Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tiwari, and Anjum Batra in prominent roles.

