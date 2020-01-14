Shibani Dandekar's Net Worth Will Leave You Astonished; Read Details

Shibani Dandekar is a multi-talented personality, who has set her foot in acting, singing, anchoring and modelling fields. Initially, she started her career with the American Television and later came to India and began to pursue her career as an anchor, in Indian Television shows. She was seen in several reality shows both as contestant and host. She has also appeared in many movies like Noor, Sultan, Roy, etc.

Shibani Dandekar's Net Worth

The 39-year-old celebrity spent her earlier life in America and got featured in shows like V Desi and Asian Variety. Later Shibani Dandekar moved back to India and got an opportunity to participate in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She went on to become a regular anchor during IPL 2011 and co-anchored the Extra Innings T20.

Shibani Dandekar made her fortune by anchoring, hosting, acting and modelling. Her annual income and earnings are unknown. Her net worth as recorded in 2019 is close to $20 million. Though the exact worth of the said personality is not known or disclosed.

Shibani Dandekar is in a relationship with Farhan Akhtar. Dandekar keeps posting pictures of herself and Akhtar on social media, which fans have loved. The duo had made their relationship public last year and since has been rumoured to tie the knot soon.

The couple was seen together on Farhan Akhtar's birthday having dinner with the latter's family. They have not made any comments on their marriage rumours but Farhan's father Javed Akhtar addressed the speculations when approached by an entertainment portal. Farhan is recently gearing up for his 2020 release Toofan.

