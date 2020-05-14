Sonal Chauhan Dedicates Her First Ever Sketch To Mothers, Calls Them 'most Special Ones'

Actor Sonal Chauhan seems to be using this lockdown period to flex her creative muscles. The actress, who often updates her fans with what she has been doing, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her new hobby. She shared a picture of her first ever-sketch with a touching caption that is extremely relevant to the recent occasion of Mother's Day.

Sonal Chauhan’s sketch for ‘Ma’

Sonal Chauhan shared a picture of her first sketch on her Instagram account. The post is of her phone, with the reference image, kept next to the sketch. On the phone screen is a picture of a woman who is pregnant as she poses for her camera with her head lowered. Besides that, Sonal has kept her sketch, and it looks very similar to the original image. Here is the post that she shared:

In the caption of the post, she has titled her sketch as ‘Ma’. She shared that it was her first sketch ever. She talked about how it was for the most special ones, dedicating it to all the mothers in the world. She called the mothers creators, protectors, superheroes and biggest cheerleaders.

Quarantine diaries

Sonal Chauhan has been spending time taking care of herself and her body during the quarantine. She shared a picture of herself doing an asana in white athleisure. In the caption, she added white hearts. Using hashtags, she shared her love for fitness, and yoga. Here is her post:

Sonal also shares how her dreams have been appealing while the reality is no fun. She shared two pictures of herself wearing a nightwear and a cute head band. She is also seen sporting a face mask. In the first picture, her eyes are closed. Captioning it, she wrote that it shows her expectation. Her expectation is that she is daydreaming about a holiday in Paris. In the right picture, her eyes are wide open as she looks at the camera. Captioning this picture, she said that it shows the reality that she is all awake and has realised that she still has to do ‘jhadu-pocha’ and dusting:

On the work front

Sonal Chauhan began her career in Emraan Hashmi-starrer Aap Kaa Surroor. Now, she is a popular name in the Telugu film industry. Her filmography includes Jannat, Pandaga Chasko, and Size Zero. Sonal Chauhan’s last movie was Ruler, where she starred alongside Raghu Babu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bhoomika Chawla, Dhanraj and Jayasudha. Sonal Chauhan is soon to be seen in a Hollywood movie named Loosey. The movie stars Robert Richard, Marc John Jefferies, Evgeniya Radilova, Craig Thomas Rivela and Mike Sutton. It is directed by Sean R. Jones and is based on the journey of a young man named Jay King.

