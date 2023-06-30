Sonam Kapoor Reveals Her Plan To Balance Work And Time With Son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor has been missing in front of the camera ever since she announced her pregnancy. She was last seen in the 2019 movie The Zoya Factory. In a new interview, the Aisha actress announced her comeback plans.

3 things you need to know

Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in the film Blind.

Blind will release on July 7 on OTT.

She has also signed two new projects.

Sonam Kapoor says her maternity time off has not ended yet

In a recent interview with ANI, Sonam mentioned that she had taken a 2-year break from her pregnancy and two spend time with their son, Vayu. She said that the 2-year period is not over yet. She also added, “Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on.”

(Sonam Kapoor took a hiatus from work after her wedding and child birth. | Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam also asserted that she only be doing two pieces of content every year. She reasoned that she needs to spend time with her family and so she will take it easy on work. She said the things she is currently working on will be released next year.

Sonam Kapoor plays a blind cop in her next

The actress will soon be seen as a visually challenged cop in the film Blind. The trailer for the same was released on June 29. The movie will release on Jio Cinemas. Sonam Kapoor headlines the project alongside Purab Kohli.

(Sonam Kapoor plays the role of Jia in the movie Blind. | Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Blind is a remake of a Korean movie of the same name. The Indian version was shot amid the pandemic in Scotland and the shoot was completed in 39 days. The film will mark Sonam’s comeback after her wedding and the birth of her son Vayu in 2022.