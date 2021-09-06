Sushant's Film Clocks 8 Yrs, Rahul Vaidya On Sidharth Shukla | B'wood Recap For Sept 6

Sushant Singh Rajput's On-screen Son In ‘Chhichhore’ Opens Up About Their ‘great Bond’

Actor Mohammad Samad, who took on the role of Sushant Singh Rajput's son in Chhichhore opened up about his experience shooting with the late actor on the film’s second anniversary. Samad mentioned that the actor treated him like his own child on the sets of the film. Chhichhore was Sushant Singh Rajput's last film to hit the big screens.

Read more

Chef Vikas Khanna Recalls His Meeting With Sidharth Shukla, Shares Old Video; Watch

Sidharth Shukla's death on September 2 left fans and celebrities in utter shock. Popular chef Vikas Khanna shared a special video from the reality TV show, where he was invited as a surprise guest. Sidharth Shukla was also a contestant on the show in that season and Vikas Khanna shared a clip from their time in the episode together.

Read more

Rahul Vaidya Recalls Sidharth Shukla's 40th Birthday, Says 'actually Bonded That Night'

Rahul Vaidya opened up about the night he was coincidentally at the same place as the late actor Sidharth Shukla on the occasion of his 40th birthday. Sidharth Shukla's death sent shockwaves across the film and television industry on September 2. Several celebrities and friends extended their condolences to the family while the heartbreaking visuals from his funeral left the netizens devastated. Along with the fans, the late actor was paid tribute by the entire film fraternity via social media.

Read more

On Rakesh Roshan's Birthday, Wife Pinkie Pens Heartfelt Note For Her 'partner For Life'

One of Bollywood's famous directors Rakesh Roshan clocked his 72nd birthday on Monday, 6 September 2021. The Krrish director has overcome several hurdles, from going through financial difficulties to battling throat cancer. However, his family has been a rock-solid pillar for him in all these years, with Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan's relationship being a testament to unconditional love. Calling Roshan her 'partner for life', Pinkie penned a heartfelt note for her husband on the auspicious day, promising to hold his hand forever through their journey.

Read more

'Shuddh Desi Romance' Turns 8; Vaani Kapoor Calls Sushant Singh Rajput 'best Co-actor'

Maneesh Sharma's 2013 romantic drama Shuddh Desi Romance marked the successful journey of three fresh faces of Bollywood namely Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. Clocking in eight years of the whimsical experience, Vaani Kapoor took to her social media to share the experience of filming her debut movie. The actor also remembered her late first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput who breathed his last on June 14, 2020.

Read more

IMAGE- SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT, SIDHARTH SHUKLA & RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM