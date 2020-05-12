Tiger Shroff Shares A Quirky Post For His Friend Kuldeep Shashi On His Birthday; See Here

Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram and posted a story to wish his friend Kuldeep Shashi on his birthday. Kuldeep is a celebrity action trainer and has reportedly been a part of Team Tiger Shroff for a very long time. The Baaghi actor can be often seen featuring on Kuldeep's Instagram, but this time around, Tiger posted a photo along with Kuldeep on account of his birthday and also pulled his leg along with it. Check out Tiger Shroff's Instagram story below -

Tiger Shroff's Instagram story

Tiger Shroff posted an adorable wish for Kuldeep Shashi on his birthday. The actor regarded Kuldeep as 'Bade Thakur' and also wrote it jokingly that he should get married before he goes bald. The photo was initially posted by Kuldeep on his Instagram back in April 2020 and is reportedly from the sets of Student of the Year 2. Check out Kuldeep's post below -

Kuldeep Shashi has been associated with Team Tiger for over half a decade now. The celebrity action trainer reportedly helps Tiger Shroff with major stunt work and fitness practices.

On his Instagram, Kuldeep has posted many photos and videos along with Tiger Shroff. Be it training with him or competing with him on gymnastic abilities. It can be easily said that Kuldeep Shashi shares a brotherly relation with Tiger Shroff. Check out some of Kuldeep and Tiger Shroff's videos below -

