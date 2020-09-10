Today's News: Kangana Ranaut Visits Her Bandra Office, Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest, & More

Today was an eventful day for the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of September 10, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Kangana Ranaut's office visit, Sushant Singh Rajput's case updates, Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, & more.

BMC gives Manish Malhotra one week’s time to respond to show-cause notice:

According to a report by Republic World, ace designer Manish Malhotra has received a show-cause notice. The notice was issued since Malhotra illegally used a residential property as a commercial space. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was asked to respond to such notice within 24 hours, Manish Malhotra has been given a leeway of 1 week. This has stirred up a lot of controversies.

ALSO READ: BMC's Double Standards Exposed: Manish Malhotra Gets A Week, Kangana Gets Bulldozer

Rhea Chakraborty shifted to Byculla Jail:

According to a report by Republic World, Rhea Chakraborty is now in a separate prison cell room near general barracks on the ground floor of the Byculla prison. Rhea’s prison cell is reportedly similar to Indrani Mukerjea’s cell. Indrani Mukerjea was the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Shifted To Separate Cell At Byculla Jail, Lodged Near Indrani Mukerjea

Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS pictures from KBC shoot:

Recently, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes moment from the Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot. The photograph also featured KBC’s crew members. Amitabh captioned the post as, “... be safe .. be in precaution .. work continues as must it should ..ðŸ™”. You can check out Amitabh Bachchan's KBC post here:

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Says 'work Continues As It Should' As He Shares A BTS Pic From 'KBC' Sets

Bhumi Pednekar shares IG post for Kerala patient's rape case:

According to a recent report by Republic World, a 19-year-old patient in Kerala was sexually assaulted by her ambulance driver. The patient was reportedly suffering from the COVID-19 virus. Recently Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to express her opinion about the same. You can check out her Instagram story here:

Image Source: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar On Kerala COVID Patient's Rape Case: 'Systematic Failure Of A Society'

Two Complaints Filed Against Kangana:

According to a recent report by Republic World, two complaints have been filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. These complaints have reportedly been filed at the Vikhroli Police Station and Dindoshi Police Station in Mumbai. The complaints have been filed since Kangana accused the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray. Further, she was also accused of disrupting public harmony due to her social media post.

ALSO READ: Two Complaints Filed Against Kangana Ranaut For Remarks On CM Uddhav, 'disrupting Harmony'

Kangana visits her Bandra office:

Kangana Ranaut’s Bandra office was recently demolished by the BMC. According to a recent report by Republic World, Kangana visited her Bandra office today. Further, she was also accompanied by her sister, Rangoli Chandel.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Visits Her Bandra Office After BMC's Demolition, HC Continues Stay Order

Promo Image Source: Kangana Ranaut and Rhea Chakraborty’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.