Today’s News: Sushant’s Call Records Question Rhea’s Claims, Richa On Samir’s Poem & More

Today was an eventful day for the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of August 7, 2020. Some of the news pieces include updates about Sushant’s call records and Bollywood actors Vocal for Local posts.

Sushant Singh’s CDR and call records questions Rhea Chakraborty’s claims:

Republic Media accessed Sushant Singh’s CDR and call records. These call records expose a hole in Rhea Chakraborty's petition that was filed by her in the Supreme Court that seeks a transfer of probe from Bihar to Mumbai police. According to the petition, Rhea Chakraborty stated that she had temporarily vacated Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on June 8. Further, it also stated that she was in a live-in-relationship with Sushant for a year.

Reports by Republic World say that Sushant Singh Rajput had tried to contact Rhea Chakraborty several times after the two allegedly fought on June 8. However, it is believed that she blocked him to cut-off communication. CDR records accessed by Republic Media say that Rhea insinuated that she planned to return to Sushant Singh Rajput's house.

Celebrities share #vocal4local on National Handloom day:

On the National Handloom Day, on this occasion, several actors have taken to social media to encourage local handlooms. Some of these actors include Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Sonu Sood. You can check out the posts here:

Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let's lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry.#NationalHandloomDay#Vocal4Handmade@smritiirani @TexMinIndia @MadhuryaGallery pic.twitter.com/A1bvbVEXKx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 7, 2020

Digital protest for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, #Warriors4SSR gains momentum on social media:

A digital protest for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, #Warriors4SSR is gaining momentum on social media. This is the second digital protest of the Sushant Singh Rajput case that has gained momentum on social media. The lawyer, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari is leading this digital Sushant Singh Rajput protest. You can check out some of the posts here:

Justice for Sushant is our only motto.i am protesting From LONDON, Raise your voice from everywhere@ishkarnBHANDARI@republic#Warrior4SSR pic.twitter.com/f7IwZayAt0 — Hiyaaa (@Jazminee303) August 7, 2020

No power is greater than the power of common men who want justice for their fellow beings. #warrior4ssr @ishkarnBHANDARI @fifafooz1 @arnabgoswami_07 — Arpita (@arpitadpaul) August 7, 2020

Ekta Kapoor shares SSR’s first scene from Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil:

Sushant made his acting debut in Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil. Ekta Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share Sushant Singh Rajput’s first scene from the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil. She captioned the post as, “Lots of people were asking me about Sushant’s first scene...”. You can check out the post here:

Richa Chadha on Samir Sharma’s poem:

As of yesterday, actor Samir Sharma passed away. Samir Sharma's death has shocked several television and Bollywood actors. Recently, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha commented on a poem shared by the late actor Samir Sharma. Richa’s comment read, “This was a warning sign…RIP brother. It’s a tough world". You can check out the poem here:

