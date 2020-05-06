Urvashi Rautela Brings Out Her Inner Poo From 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', Fans Love It

Urvashi Rautela posted a video in which she can be seen channelling her inner Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... The actor can be seen posing for the camera in her glamorous outfit as if she were Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... Fans of the actor loved the video and praised it very much.

Urvashi Rautela brings out her inner Poo

Urvashi shared the video on her social media handles and captioned it using one of the most famous dialogues by Kareena Kapoor's character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... The actor used a line that was mouthed by Kareena's character in her introduction scene. Urvashi hashtagged the picture mentioning that she is channelling her inner Poo. The actor looked no different as she tried to recreate the same sequence with a modern touch to that of Kareena Kapoor’s Poo.

Poo has become one of the most loved characters among millennials years after the release of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... Kareena Kapoor Khan herself in an interview mentioned that she is thankful for the praise her character has received through the years. Urvashi Rautela can be seen dressed in a white blazer and a blue shirt as she poses several times in front of the camera. Fans praised Urvashi for her incredible looks and the video. Currently, the actor has been hosting several live sessions on various apps, which give her the opportunity to interact with fans. Urvashi has also been sharing a couple of throwback pictures to keep her fans entertained. The actor also keeps posting pictures from photoshoots which have kept fans amazed amid the lockdown.

