Cannes 2023: Natalie Portman Film May December Gets 6-minute Standing Ovation At Festival

Cannes 2023 is being held at the French Riveria from May 16 to May 27. The Natalie Portman starrer movie May December got had its world premiere at the prestigious film festival on May 20. The screening of the movie was met with an overwhelming response.

Natalie Portman arrived at the premiere of the movie holding hands with the star cast. Along with Natalie Portman, director Todd Haynes, Charles Melton and Julianne Moore also attended the movie premiere. As soon as the end-credits for the movie rolled, the audience stood up to give a thunderous 6-minute ovation. Videos of the cast during the standing ovation is going viral.

Natalie Portman, Todd Haynes, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton receive a standing ovation as they enter the Cannes Film Festival screening of the film. pic.twitter.com/2VtPdIBPAe — Natalie Portman Updates (@nportmanonline) May 20, 2023

Natalie Portman at Cannes 2023

Natalie Portman walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival twice. In her first appearance, the Black Swan actress wore a sheer, layered, midnight blue number. The evening gown featured ombre tones with steely glitter washing down her legs.

Dior Beauty ambassador Natalie Portman wore an ethereal "I Feel Blue" Dior embroidered tulle gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri, an ode to one of Monsieur Dior's favorite hues, at @Festival_Cannes 2023.

Make up by Dior Beauty. #StarsinDior #DiorCannes #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/DVzV0C3kk5 — Dior (@Dior) May 19, 2023

However, it was her second outfit on the red carpet that stirred discussions on the internet. She attended the premiere of her film May December in a 1949 Dior recreation gown designed by Maria Grazia Chirui. The outfit was a special recreation of the iconic ‘“Junon” gown designed by Monsieur Dior in 1949.

Lighting up the @Festival_Cannes 2023 red carpet, Dior Beauty ambassador Natalie Portman is a vision in a special recreation by Maria Grazia Chiuri of the iconic "Junon" dress designed by Monsieur Dior in 1949.

Make up by Dior Beauty. #DiorCannes #Cannes2023 #StarsinDior pic.twitter.com/3JU7F8iVXP — Dior (@Dior) May 20, 2023

About Cannes Film Festival 2023

Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival that honours excellent work in cinema. This year the festival is being held from May 16 to May 27. This is the 76th year of the Cannes film festival.

Indians at Cannes Film Festival 2023

This year sees several notable Indian celebrities at the film festival. Actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, and Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023. Additionally, four Indian movies will also be premiered at the prestigious film festival.

Notable debuts at Cannes 2023

Several Indian celebrities will also be marking their debuts on the Cannes red carpet. Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar have made their debuts on the 76th Cannes red carpet. Anushka Sharma is yet to walk the red carpet, but fans are eagerly waiting for the Pari actress to bring out her fashionable best at the film festival.