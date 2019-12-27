Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Leave For Vacation To Celebrate NYE

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were recently clicked at the airport as they were going on their New Year vacation. Varun and his log time girlfriend followed the same pattern as last year when the two took of just at this time to an unknown location. The Student Of The Year actor, Varun who's been busy promoting his upcoming third addition to the dance drama franchise, Street Dancer 3D. It was not shocking to see Dhawan take some time off of his schedule and take a vacation with BFF turned girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. There have been rumours about the couple that 2020 will be marked as the year they get married but no official announcement has been made. Read more to see Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at the airport.

Varun Dhawan snapped along with Natasha Dalal

Varun opted to go for a casual airport look with a white t-shirt and a pair of blue denim. While the fans can see Natasha rocking the perfect holiday look with a grey sweater and skinny black pants with boots. She accompanied the outfit with a shiny grey puffer jacket to keep herself warm. In an interview with a news publishing house, Natasha opened about how she and Varun went from being ‘just friends’ to ‘more than just good friends’. She added that the two were in school together and stayed friends until they were in their mid-20s. She revealed that they started dating just before she moved away and soon the two realised they were more than just good friends. About rumours of a wedding, she has told an entertainment magazine, “Marriage is on the cards eventually, just not right now.”

