Zoya Akhtar's Bungalow Sealed & Other Entertainment News Recap For July 14, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on every working sector, entertainment being the most affected out of all. This is because the filming and production of several projects have been put on a halt currently. However, there are some events that took place today that are making it to the top news. Here are some of the daily entertainment news for today, July 14, 2020.

Daily Entertainment Recap – July 14, 2020

Zoya Akhtar's House sealed by BMC

The news of Zoya Akhtar’s bungalow being sealed has been doing rounds on the internet. This is because of the COVID-19 poster that has been put up by the BMC. Zoya Akhtar’s bungalow has now been declared as a containment zone. Till now, the Gully Boy director has not given out any official statement. But, there is a huge possibility that Zoya might break her silence on this topic. Zoya’s bungalow is just next to veteran actor Rekha's house where her guards and staff were tested positive for COVID-19. This happened just a day before the poster was spotted outside Zoya’s house.

Adam Levine’s shares post as a tribute for Kelly Preston’s death

The Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine has shared a post for Kelly Preston. He was heartbroken to hear about Kelly Preston’s death. He took to his Instagram to share a picture of him with Kelly and captioned it with, “ “My first pretend kiss…We will miss you Kelly. You’ll always hold a special place in my heart”. The picture was from the 2004 hit song, She Will Be Loved where the two played the role of each other’s love interests.

Sara Ali khan’s driver tests positive for COVID-19

Sara Ali Khan has been a trending topic since news about her driver testing positive for COVID-19. This means that Sara Ali Khan should opt for a COVID-19 test for herself. She informed her fans about the situation through a post on her Instagram. She wrote, “I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!”

Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty join hands to feed Mumbai's dabbawalas

Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty made headlines for helping out the Mumbai Dabbawalas. The two have decided to join hands with Aslam Shaikh, cabinet minister for Textiles, Port, Fisheries & & Guardian Minister - Mumbai City. Sunil Shetty recently spoke to a news publishing house about the same. He revealed that the initiative was kick-started by Aslam Shaikh and Sanju. Sunil added that he had no hesitation in joining hands with the two. Their initiative is called Prema Cha Dabba and according to Sunil Shetty, it becomes even more beautiful when everyone gets together. He also mentioned that they have already sent some food trucks to Pune.

