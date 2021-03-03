Alice Eve To Star In Gary Shore's Haunted Ship Horror Movie 'The Queen Mary'

American actor Alice Eve will feature as the lead in the upcoming horror movie The Queen Mary. Alice Eve has been part of some amazing projects like Star Trek Into Darkness, Men In Black 3, and Before We Go. The director of Dracula Untold Gary Shore will be directing the project from a screenplay he wrote with Tom Vaughan and Stephen Oliver.

According to Deadline, Alice Eve will star as the lead in The Queen Mary which will be the first part of a trilogy of horror films inspired by the haunting events of an ocean liner that is now permanently docked in Long Beach, California. The ocean liner is also one of the most haunted places in the world that witnesses the visit of around two million people every year. The entire plot details have been kept under wraps as of now.

The project is mainly going to be produced by Brett Tomberlin of Imagination of Design works along with Nicholas Ferrall and Nigel Sinclair of White House Pictures. Other producers such as Thorsten Schumacher and Lars Sylvest for Rocket Science and Jason Newmark and Laurie Cook of Newscope will also be a part of the production unit.

Alice Eve's filmography

Alice Eve made her acting debut in movies with Stage Beauty. She played the role of Miss Frayne in the movie. She then appeared in the 2006 film Starter for 10 and Big Nothing. Her role as Erin in Sex And The City 2 got a positive response from the audience. In 2019, Alica played a crucial role in Bombshell and is currently filming for an upcoming project called Warning.

Alice's TV career is as impressive as her movie career. She starred in several popular shows like Agatha Christie's Poirot, Entourage, and in one episode of Black Mirror called the Nosedive. In 2018, she played the role of Jane Porter in Robot Chicken whereas she played the role of Mary Walker in Marvel's Iron Fist in the same year. She was last seen in the show Belgravia in the year 2020.

Image Credits: @aliceeve Instagram

