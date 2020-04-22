Amber Heard's Most Memorable Characters In Films; See Full List

Amber Heard has been a part of a wide variety of movies over the years. The actress has gone on to perform some of the most challenging characters in cinema. Amber Heard's movies that remain widely popular include Aquaman, Justice League, 3 Days to Kill, Danish Girl, All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, London Fields and many more. On account of Amber Heard's 34th birthday, here are some of the most popular characters portrayed by the actor.

READ:Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-wife Amber Heard Of Chopping His Finger Off During An Altercation

Amber Heard's birthday: Popular characters played by the actor

READ:Amber Heard Might Get Sacked From 'Aquaman 2' Cast Due To Johnny Depp Controversy

READ:Penelope Cruz Declares Support For Johnny Depp Amidst His Lawsuit Against Amber Heard

1) Mera - Aquaman

Amber Heard played the role of Mera in the film Aquaman. The 2018 film made quite some news upon its release and has a rating of 7.0 on IMDB. The character of Mera took the audience by a storm as they instantly fell in love with her. Mera or Queen of the Sea portrayed by Amber Heard was quite charming and the actor won many accolades for the same. Mera is also seen in the popular film, Justice League.

READ:Winona Ryder Comes Out In Support Of Ex Johnny Depp Amid Lawsuit Against Amber Heard

2) Oola Paulson - Danish Girl

Amber Heard, before gaining immense stardom with her role as Mera, was widely known for her character Oola Paulson in the hit film, Danish Girl. The 2015 film won many awards and accolades in a variety of categories. The film is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker, Tom Hooper.

READ:Johnny Depp Says He Called Off Marriage With Amber Heard After She Defecated On His Bed

3) Nicola Six - London Fields

Amber Heard also portrayed the character of Nicola Six in the film, London Fields. The 2018 mystery-thriller film received quite some hype during its release. The film is directed by Mathew Cullen. Amber Heard portrayed the role of Nicola Six, a clairvoyant girl who ended up in a complicated love triangle with three different men.

READ:"Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Petition" Gains Support After Audio Clip Scandal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.