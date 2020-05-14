Rockstar Melissa Etheridge's Son, Beckett Cypheridge Dies Due To Opioid Addiction At 21

American rockstar Melissa Etheridge revealed that her son, Beckett Cypheridge has recently passed away due to his opioid addiction. Mellisa opened up about her son’s death by sharing posts on her Instagram as well as Twitter. Her posts said that Beckett Cypheridge had struggled with opioid addiction for years. She then thanked her friends and family members for sharing their condolences and said she can feel their "love and sincere grief". She has released an official statement on the account of her son’s death. Read more to know about Melissa Etheridge’s son, Beckett Cypheridge's death.

We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. - #TeamME — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020

Melissa Etheridge and fans mourn Beckett Cypheridge's death

Melissa posted a statement on her social media profile.

Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief. We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me. – Melissa.

On the account of Beckett Cypheridge’s sudden death, a number of his fans have taken to their social media accounts to share posts as tributes. Twitter and Instagram are full of tribute posts that have been shared in the memory of Melissa Etheridge’s son, Beckett Cypheridge. Here are some reactions to the news of Beckett Cypheridge’s death.

My deepest condolences to your family. No parent should have to bury a child 💔 — 🌊Sheryl Lynne ‏ #StayTheFHome (@shossy2) May 13, 2020

💔 My god. This is unfathomably heartbreaking — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 13, 2020

Oh my God oh my God no. Prayers and love to Melissa Rest In Peace dear Beckett — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) May 13, 2020

Words are not enough. For all you've given us, sharing all your heart, we all wish your family healing and peace. Love. — Michelle Marlee Tayl (@TayMarlee) May 13, 2020

