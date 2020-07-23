Daniel Radcliffe's Birthday: When He Said He Will "never" Date Emma Watson, Details Inside

Harry Potter cast, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are hailed as the 'Golden Trio' in real life as well. In fact, many Potterheads also wished for something to happen between Daniel and Emma. However, in an interview, the Harry Potter actor had clearly stated that he would never date her.

Daniel Radcliffe will never date Emma Watson?

In an interview with an entertainment magazine, Daniel Radcliffe (then 19) had said that Harry Potter fans would love for him and Emma Watson to be together. The latter who played the smart and intelligent Hermione Granger was like his sister. Both the actors had even confessed it would feel "incestuous" for them to date each other.

Image credit: harry_and_hermoine_forever

Daniel Radcliffe had also mentioned in the interview that between the filming of the third film (Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban) and the fifth film (Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire), they were the only "boys and girls" they knew. This is why they felt attracted towards each other for that brief period of time. But then it "settled down".

However, in another interview with an entertainment portal, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint had agreed to have a crush on Emma Watson. But Hermione Granger, instead, had a crush on Draco Malfoy aka (Tom Felton), their sworn enemy in the story. There were other Harry Potter actors like Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) who were massive fans of Daniel Radcliffe before being cast in the movie.

Also Read: Did You Know Daniel Radcliffe Had An Obsessive Fan Right Among Harry Potter's Cast? Read

Meanwhile, rumours suggest that Daniel Radcliffe is dating his Kill Your Darlings co-star, Erin Darke. In an interview with an entertainment portal, he had revealed that they met on sets and found an instant connection. However, he did not add much about their relationship or confirmed it either.

Also Read: Watch Daniel Radcliffe's First Screentest For Harry Potter In This Throwback Video

In other news, Daniel Radcliffe is celebrating his 31st birthday today, which is July 23. Fans poured in wishes for their favourite actor on social media. Everyone shared old photos of the actor from Harry Potter movies and said how he had impacted their lives during those times. Take a look:

Happy Birthday Daniel Radcliffe â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Childhood Crush, Still A Crush!!! ðŸ˜˜ ...Our Generation Has Been Grown Up with The Series of Harry Potter & with You!!! ðŸ˜#DanielRadcliffe pic.twitter.com/Sk30X0g0yR — Nishat Rahman (@nishat_rahman) July 23, 2020

Also Read: Harry Potter Book Sales Drastically Collapse As Author J.K. Rowling Faces Backlash

Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe - the best Harry and our legendary wizard.#HarryPotter #DanielRadcliffe pic.twitter.com/NBdbS0CcOJ — Chiaki Tani (@ChiakiTani2) July 23, 2020

Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe's Essay On JK Rowling's Trans Opinion Sparks Wide-ranging Heated Debate

Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals That He Is Still In Touch With His 'Harry Potter' Co-stars

Also Read: 'Harry Potter' Fame Daniel Radcliffe Congratulates Rupert Grint On Becoming A Father

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.