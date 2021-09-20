Emmy Awards 2021 Winners List, 'SATC' Reboot Coming Soon| Hollywood Recap For Sept 20

Emmy Awards 2021 Winners List: The Crown, Ted Lasso Among Early Winners

The Prime Time Emmy Awards 2021 began at 8:00 pm ET. The ceremony honours achievements of artists and creators of television and web series. The awards are currently taking place at the Event Deck, LA Live instead of Emmy's home since 2008, Microsoft Theatres due to the pandemic. Last year, the award ceremony took place online, which makes the in-person Emmy Awards 2021 much more important for artists.

Emmys 2021: 'Schitt's Creek' Cast Reunion, 'The Crown's Big Win & More Thrilling Moments

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards concluded with shows like Ted Lasso, The Crown, and The Queen's Gambit taking away the major awards. One of the major highlights was the much-awaited reunion of the Canadian show Schitt's Creek's cast. Apart from this, the jazzy awards night was filled with iconic moments, ranging from Michaela Coel's powerful speech, Cedric the Entertainer's epic opening act as the host as well as women directors getting their due with Jessica Hobbs taking away the best director award for The Crown among others.

Emmys 2021: 'Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale' Sets Unusual Record At 73rd Emmy Awards

Hulu's drama series The Handmaid's Tale has set a record at the 73rd Emmy Awards, but not in the way they hoped. With zero wins for 21 nominations at the awards, the dystopian drama set a record for most Emmy losses in a single year. While the Elizabeth Moss-fronted series was placed third behind Netflix's The Crown and Disney Plus' The Mandalorian with 24 nominations, and WandaVision with 23 nominations. It was expected to pick up a couple of awards between the Creative Arts and Primetime Emmys ceremonies. However, it failed to earn a single trophy this year.

'SATC' Reboot Coming Soon, HBO Max Shares First Glimpse At Emmys 2021

The reboot series of the famous Sex And The City franchise, And Just Like That, is one of the most anticipated television shows. The 10 part series is said to mark an official reunion of the main lead characters of the late 90s and early 2000s show. While fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of what the upcoming show will offer, HBO Max unveiled the show's official look at Emmys 2021. The original series also aired on HBO for six seasons.

Emmys 2021: Gillian Anderson Dedicates Emmy For 'The Crown' To Her Manager

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards recently honoured some of the best prime time television programmes in the United States from June 1, 2020, until May 31, 2021. Actor Gillian Anderson took home a big award last night as she was crowned as the winner for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her performance in The Crown during Emmys 2021. As the Sex Education star accepted her award, she dedicated her win to her manager and BFF Connie Freiberg.

