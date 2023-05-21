Gal Gadot On Her Return To Fast And Furious Franchise: I'm Overwhelmed With Excitement

Gal Gadot took to her Instagram to share a sweet note for the Fast and Furious team. The actress featured in three movies of the franchise. With her new post on Instagram, fans speculate about Gal Gadot’s full-fledged return to the Fast and the Furious movie.

Gal Gadot shared a photo of herself as her Fast and Furious character Giselle. She also shared a snap from the movie, where the team can be seen walking together. In the caption, the Wonder Woman actress wrote, “Missed my Fast family! I’m overwhelmed with excitement. To my fans, your continuous love and support fuels this journey. Here's to honoring the legacy, the fans and the #FastFamily that we've built together.”.

The latest movie in the Fast and the Furious franchise, Fast X released on May 19. The movie features Gal Gadot in a cameo appearance in a post-credit scene. Her character, Giselle, was presumed to be dead after falling from the cliff in her last appearance in Fast and Furious 6. With the new post, it can be believed that the actress will make a full-fledged return to the franchise for the final movie of the series- Fast and the Furious 11.

About Fast and Furious

Fast and Furious movies are widely acclaimed and commercially successful worldwide. The series of action movies consists of street racing, heists and spies. While the first few movies focus on street racing, with Fast and Furious 5 the franchise pivoted towards heists and spy thrillers, giving it a massive commercial success.

The Fast and Furious movies were headlined by Paul Walker and Vin Diesel. However, Fast & Furious 7 was Paul Walker's last movie owing to his death in 2013. The likes of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Michelle Rodriguez, Shad Moss and Jason Statham too are associated the franchise.

Gal Gadot movies

Gal Gadot made her International debut with the 2009 movie Fast & Furious 5. The actress rose to fame for her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DC movies. The actress is currently working on the movie Heart of Stone which also features Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.