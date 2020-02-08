Golden Globes Blast From The Past: Monologues That Are As Fresh As Ever Even Today

Golden Globes have always been a place of fun and frolic where Hollywood celebs take a jibe at each other but all in good faith. With an endless number of scandalous moments, candid speeches and some political finger-pointing, the event has had some entertaining monologues. A month after the 2020 awards ceremony, here is a throwback of some iconic Golden Globes monologues over the years:

Seth Meyers brings up Hollywood’s scandalous past and present incidents

In Golden Globes 2018, Seth Meyers brought up Harvey Weinstein’s name during the opening monologue as host. He poked fun at Weinstein, following which he also took a dig at Kevin Spacey who was replaced on a show after being accused of sexual misconduct. At last, he brought up President Trump, on making his Golden Globes monologue a truly interesting one.

Also Read: Keith Urban Wears Platform Shoes To Match Nicole Kidman's Height At Golden Globes 2020

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s dig at Hollywood’s leading men

In the 2014 Golden Globes, Hollywood actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took a dig at the leading men of Hollywood. They not only gave a fine example on how to host the award show but also made some very funny jokes in their Golden Globes monologue. One of the most memorable of them was the dig at George Clooney. While announcing Gravity’s nomination for Best Film they explained the story saying George Clooney would prefer floating away into space than spending “one more minute with a woman his own age”.

Also Read: Golden Globes 2020: Sarah Hyland Bows Down After Seeing 'Joker' Star Joaquin Phoenix

Jacqueline Bisset’s awkward speech

After winning a Golden Globe in 2014 for Dancing on the Edge, Jacqueline Bisset delivered a very awkward acceptance speech. Being visibly moved, Bisset went on a rambling monologue even offering unclear advice. She said that she believed if someone wanted to look good then they had to forgive everybody. If they forgive everyone then that is “the best beauty treatment”. Her Golden Globe monologue is till now touted to be one of the most awkward ones but it definitely won hearts on the Internet.

Also Read: Rami Malek Graces Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet With Lucy Boynton

Ricky Gervais’s shocking monologue

In 2020 Golden Globes, host Ricky Gervais made some very controversial and bitter remarks about Hollywood, making it one of the most awkward yet interesting Golden Globes monologues. He left the audience stunned with his unabashed digs at several leading personalities like Leonardo Di Caprio, Joe Pesci and Felicity Huffman. Celebs made awkward faces during his entire speech and even groaned showing their unappreciation at being poked at.

Also Read: Tom Hanks To Ellen DeGeneres: Here Are All The Memorable Moments From Golden Globes 2020

Jimmy Fallon’s first-ever Golden Globes monologue

In the year 2017, Jimmy Fallon made his debut as a Golden Globes host and delivered his first-ever Golden Globes monologue. His inspiration for the night seemed to be the political climate of the year and he kept things short and sweet. He took more than one subtle dig at President Trump, saying Golden Globes was one of the few places remaining where the country “honoured the popular vote”. He also took a jab at Game of Thrones in his monologue.

Image courtesy: Ricky Gervais, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers Instagram

Also Read: Beyoncé Glitters In Golden Schiaparelli Ensemble At Golden Globes 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.