Justin Bieber Sings 'One Less Lonely Girl' With Siblings, Shows Off Proud Big-brother Side

Justin Bieber has been spending time with his family during the coronavirus quarantine. The actor is currently in Ontario, Canada and is living with his wife Hailey Baldwin. The singer shared on his Instagram story an adorable video where he can be seen sitting with his siblings and singing his song One Less Lonely Girl.

Justin Bieber sings One Less Lonely Girl

Justin Bieber shared a video in which he can be seen bonding with his brother Jaxon and sisters Allie and Jazmyn. Jaxon is 10 years old, while Allie and Jazmyn are 12 and 11 respectively. Jaxon knew all the words as the Bieber siblings sang One Less Lonely Girl, one of Justin Bieber's songs which was originally released in the year 2009.

Ele cantando One Less Lonely Girl... 🥺 Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/Ui4VJlVtes — biebermania.com.br (@backupbmbra) May 3, 2020

Justin also shared many videos from his time that he spent with his siblings. He posted slow-motion videos of her sister Allie who also did somersaults. He shared a video where Jaxon can be seen standing on top of a tractor and dancing to the song All Star by Smash Mouth. When Jaxon starts to twerk while standing on top, Justin added the caption, 'Too Much'. The singer is clearly filled with love for his siblings as he spends quality time with them.

Justin Bieber shared a lot of pictures that he took during their outing on his Instagram as well. Check them out here:

