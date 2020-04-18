Leonardo DiCaprio's Lowest-grossing Movies In His Career, See Here

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He has proved his grit and love for his work in movies like Titanic, The Revenant, Catch Me If You Can, Inception, and more. Leonardo DiCaprio has worked in almost all genres of films, but his romantic and thriller movies are most appreciated by the audiences and also hit the box office. But, some of his movies were not so praised by the audiences and did average business at the box-office. So, here are some of his lowest-grossing films of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Image courtesy: @leonardodicaprio

Lowest grossing films of Leonardo DiCaprio’s career-

Critters 3

Critters 3 was one of the lowest-grossing films of Leonardo DiCaprio. It was a sci-fi film directed by Kristine Peterson. Released in the year 1991, Critters 3 cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Aimee Brooks, Christian Cousins, and Joseph Cousins in lead roles. The story of the film revolves around the tiny fur ball aliens that eat anything or anyone they set their sights on at a Los Angeles apartment tower. As there is no amount revealed of the movie's collection at the box office, it is only said that the movie was ranked last in his list of movies. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film is given an approval rating of 0%, based on reviews from 6 critics, with an average rating of 2.8 out of 10.

Don’s Plum

Don’s Plum was a comedy-drama directed by R.D. Robb. The film casts Leonardo DiCaprio, Scott Bloom, Kevin Connolly, and Tobey Maguire in the lead roles. The film released in the year 2001 and was one of the lowest-grossing films of Leonardo DiCaprio, the story revolves around a group of Los Angeles teenagers who meet every week at their local diner to discuss their latest mishaps in their miserable lives. According to the Box office, the film grossed $49, 939,

Dolores Claiborne

The movie released in the year 1995 and starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Kathy Bates, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Christopher Plummer, and Judy Parfitt in the lead roles. The film was a crime-mystery drama directed by Taylor Hackford. The story of this film revolved around a big-city reporter who travels to the small town where her mother has been arrested for the murder of an elderly woman that she worked for as a maid. Dolores Claiborne grossed $24.36 Million at the box office.

