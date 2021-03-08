Marvel Studios' ‘Blade’ Starring Mahershala Ali May Go On Floors By Late 2021 - Report

Marvel fans who are awaiting some news regarding the upcoming superhero movie Blade, might be in for a good surprise, as according to a recent report, the film is all set to go on the floors in late 2021. Read on for further details about the Mahershala Ali starrer Blade reboot in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ALSO READ| 'The Mutants' To Be The Latest Addition To The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Marvel's Blade movie to start filming in late 2021?

According to a report mentioned on Murphy's multiverse, the Comicbook's Phase Zero podcast talked about Marvel Studios' plan to begin the filming for Blade movie this year itself. Reportedly titled Blade: The Vampire Slayer, the superhero movie is yet to receive any official release date.

Currently, movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and web series like Ms Marvel and Hawkeye are all set to wrap up the filming within the next few months. While movies like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Captain Marvel 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are also all set to start shooting in the UK this year. Although Marvel Studios has currently not released any official statement after the news of Stacy Osei-Kuffour joining the film as a writer, the fans are awaiting the Blade cast details as well as the Blade release date.

The writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour is an Emmy award nominee for her work on Pen15 by Hulu as well as for her work in Watchmen, which got her a WGA Award for best new series. Osei-Kuffour’s credits also include Amazon Prime Video series Hunters, starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, and HBO crime thriller Run featuring Domhnall Gleeson.

ALSO READ| Marvel Studios Spoilers: A Complete List Of Upcoming Marvel Movies And Series

ALSO READ| Who Is Ralph Bohner In 'WandaVision'? Did Marvel Troll Their Fans With A Fake Quicksilver?

Blade plot: Everything known till now

Blade will feature Mahershala Ali in the titular role. It will be Ali's MCU's debut. There has been no official news on the film's development after San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. The recent news that came about the film was a month ago, which stated that Stacy Osei-Kuffour has joined as the writer of the film.

The role was earlier played by actor Wesley Snipes in three films under New Line Cinema. Blade movie is about the titular character who is a hybrid between human and vampire. The movie which was originally created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Golan is one of the cult-favourite films amongst the movie buffs.

ALSO READ| Robert Downey Jr Hints At Iron Man’s Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

ALSO READ| Captain America: The First Avenger To Endgame; Films To Watch Before Marvel's New Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.