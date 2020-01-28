Rihanna's Pictures That Prove Her Love For Oversized Outfits

Popular singer Rihanna is unarguably one of the most fashionable women in the showbiz. The Work singer always manages to raise the style stakes and regularly hits the headline for her stylish ensembles. From a sheer dress to an ensemble made of pink fur, the singer can unarguably be called the sartorial risk-taker. Here are some pictures of Rihanna that explores her love for oversized outfits.

Rihanna's love for oversized outfits

In the picture clicked inside an elevator, the popular singer is wearing different shades of green. Dressed in a seafoam green oversized hoodie, the singer opted for a mint green leather pants. Rihanna completed the breezy look with a cool pair of sunglasses.

Rihanna opted for an all-white formal look at the launch of her cosmetic range, Fenty Beauty's in Seoul, South Korea. Dressed in an oversized white blazer and mid-rise culotte jeans, the actor grabbed all the eye-balls for her minimal makeup. Rihanna's oversized outfit was reportedly designed by the French fashion house- Jacquemus, which is reportedly Rihanna's favourite fashion label.

Rihanna wore an all-white outfit to one of her recent public events. Dressed in a white oversized shirt, and matching pants, the actor stole the show with her Louis Vuitton bag and quirky sunglasses.

Rihanna grabbed all the eyeballs when she turned up in a blue denim dress at a public event. Dressed in an oversized denim dress, the singer accompanied the look with a pair of diamond earrings. Check out Rihanna's oversized denim outfit.

Back in 2018, Rihanna sported a Matthew Adams Dolan designed dress. Dressed in a baby blue silk dress, the singer completed the look with a Stalvey beauty case bag.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Rihanna Instagram)

