Rihanna Ups Her Fashion Game In These Stunning Neon Outfits; See Pics

Rihanna is a phenomenal singer with great elegance and poise. She is recognised for embracing different music styles and has reinvented her image throughout her career. Apart from singing, Rihanna also has a cosmetic brand called Fenty beauty, and fashion house Fenty under LVMH. Rihanna is popular among her fans for her fashion statement. Neon has been making a huge comeback and Rihanna has time and again, slayed in neon outfits on several occasions. The colour occurs frequently in her style file. Here is a compilation of Rihanna’s neon looks.

Neon Yellow

ALSO READ| Rihanna Sets The Temperature Soaring In These Sensual Photo-shoots

Neon Blue

ALSO READ| Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Spotted Together Moments After RiRi Splits Up With Bf Hassan

Neon Green

ALSO READ| Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Break Up: Couple Splits After Nearly 3 Years Together

Neon Lingerie

ALSO READ| Rihanna Shares Fake Photo Of Australia Bushfires After It Goes Viral

Neon Pink Top

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Dance Their Hearts Out To Rihanna's Track At Golden Globes

Neon pink and blue

ALSO READ| Rihanna Launches New Valentine's Day Lingerie Collection For Savage X Fenty

Neon multi-coloured Jacket

Neon Blazer and Skirt

ALSO READ| Drake Refers To Rihanna In His New Freestyle Rap, 'War'. Listen Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.