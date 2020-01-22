The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rihanna Ups Her Fashion Game In These Stunning Neon Outfits; See Pics

Hollywood News

Rihanna is one of the famous stars who has slayed neon on several occasions. The colour occurs frequently in her style file. Here is a compilation of it.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rihanna

Rihanna is a phenomenal singer with great elegance and poise. She is recognised for embracing different music styles and has reinvented her image throughout her career. Apart from singing, Rihanna also has a cosmetic brand called Fenty beauty, and fashion house Fenty under LVMH. Rihanna is popular among her fans for her fashion statement. Neon has been making a huge comeback and Rihanna has time and again, slayed in neon outfits on several occasions. The colour occurs frequently in her style file. Here is a compilation of Rihanna’s neon looks.

Neon Yellow

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

ALSO READ| Rihanna Sets The Temperature Soaring In These Sensual Photo-shoots

Neon Blue

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

ALSO READ| Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Spotted Together Moments After RiRi Splits Up With Bf Hassan

Neon Green

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

ALSO READ| Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Break Up: Couple Splits After Nearly 3 Years Together

Neon Lingerie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

ALSO READ| Rihanna Shares Fake Photo Of Australia Bushfires After It Goes Viral

Neon Pink Top

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Dance Their Hearts Out To Rihanna's Track At Golden Globes

Neon pink and blue

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

ALSO READ| Rihanna Launches New Valentine's Day Lingerie Collection For Savage X Fenty

Neon multi-coloured Jacket

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Neon Blazer and Skirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

ALSO READ| Drake Refers To Rihanna In His New Freestyle Rap, 'War'. Listen Here

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
CJI: ASSAM-TRIPURA PLEAS SEPARATE
KEJRIWAL LAUDS MP GOVT'S SYSTEM
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA