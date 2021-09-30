Robert Pattinson On 'Batman'; Is Taika Waititi Next James Bond?: H'wood Recap For Sept 30

'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Teases More Surprises To Come At The DC FanDome

Matt Reeves' The Batman is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and will feature Robert Pattinson taking on the role of The Dark Knight. The first trailer of the movie was released a year back and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates about the latest reimagining of the iconic superhero. The movie's lead, Robert Pattinson on the red carpet of Academy Museum’s premiere party, teased fans about what to expect in the upcoming DC FanDome and said that they would get to see some fun things done by him and Zoë Kravitz who plays the role of Catwoman.

Taika Waititi In Race To Be The Next James Bond? Take A Look At His Hilarious Campaign

Ever since it was announced that Daniel Craig would be stepping down from the iconic role of the British spy, James Bond, fans have been speculating about who could be the next Bond. Several names including Henry Cavil, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy are rumoured to be in the race to become the next Bond, however, a very surprising name has cropped up. Actor/director Taika Waititi has now started a campaign to join the race for becoming the next bond.

Jamie Spears' Attorney Responds To Britney’s Conservatorship Ruling: It’s ‘a Loss’ For Her

Britney Spears scored a huge win as the court issued the ruling in her favour and suspended Jamie Spears as the main conservator. On September 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced that it was in the singer's 'best interest' to suspend Jamie from the legal arrangement that he established in 2008, controlling his daughter’s personal, medical and financial affairs. Post the ruling was made, Jamie Spears attorney slammed the judge's ruling and called it the singer's 'loss.'

Ridley Scott Shares 'Gladiator' Sequel Update, Reveals Film Is 'already Being Written'

Filmmaker Ridley Scott recently revealed that the script for the much-awaited follow-up to his Russel Crowe-led 2000 released film, Gladiator is already in the process of being written, reported the news agency, ANI. He stated that it is inching closer to his top priority list. Scott also said that once he is done with Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go on floors. Scroll down to know more.

'Free Britney!' Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Celebrates Her Conservatorship Victory; Read Post

Britney Spears is finally free from the legal battle against father Jamie Spears after Judge Brenda Penny suspended the latter as the pop star's estate conservator. As per People, the victory comes a week after the singer's legal aid Mathew Rosengart put a request for Jamie's suspension as well as 13 years post the Toxic singer was put under a conservatorship.

