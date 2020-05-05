Here's How Stephenie Meyer's Net Worth Sky-rocketed As 'Twilight' Fever Hit The World

Stephenie Meyer is the one young adult literature icon who has made many young hearts believe in love. The writer wrote the Twilight series, which became one of the most popular fantasy series ever written. The author recently announced the next novel in the series, which will be the fifth one. The book is named Midnight Sun, keeping up the pattern of names that have been the title of this series, i.e. based on the theme of sun and moon.

ALSO READ | 'Twilight' Author Stephenie Meyer To Release A New Book Titled 'Midnight Sun'

Stephenie Meyer’s net worth

Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight series is known to be one of the most successful fantasy series. The author earned a large amount as a large number of readers bought the books. Stephenie has been earning from the sale of series since the year it was released i.e. 2005. According to online portals, Meyer’s net worth as of 2020 is approximately $125 Million dollars.

ALSO READ | 'Twilight' Fans Cannot Stop Raving About 'Bella's Lullaby' On Tik Tok; Watch Viral Video

The book series was also made into a five-part movie series with the same names. The movie series starred Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner in lead roles. The first movie of the series was released in the year 2008 while the last movie The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 was released in the year 2013.

Stephenie Meyer’s personal life

Stephenie Meyer was born in Hartford, Connecticut in the year 1973. She did her schooling in Arizona and then later received her undergraduate studies in BA English Literature from Brigham Young University in Utah. She was teaching at Arizona State University from some time. Stephenie married Christiaan in 1994 and the two had three sons.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's Deleted Scenes From The Popular 'Twilight' Series

The Twilight Saga

Stephenie Meyer had revealed in an interview in 2009 to a cable network that the idea of Twilight had come to her in a dream. She saw how a human girl fell in love with a vampire. She included the legends and traditions of the Quileute Native Americans in the novel, as per a news source. The first book was named Twilight, and the consecutive ones are called New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn. The last one ended with a war between vampires as Bella and Edward had a half-human, half-vampire daughter named Renesmee.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart's Cutest 'Twilight' Moments

Midnight Sun, the book that Stephenie announced, might continue the story of Edward and Bella. It may also contain the story of Renesmee growing up and her relationship with Jacob Black. The book is reportedly from Edward's perspective. It is one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year 2020.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's Best Fight Scenes From The Twilight Saga

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.