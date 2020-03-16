'The Batman' Production Put On A Two-week Hold Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

As more and more film studios are coming forward and suspending the release dates and production schedules for various films due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Warner Bros. production house has put a hold on the Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman. The global pandemic has evidently sent a scare down various big Hollywood film studios and The Batman getting a production halt only proves it furthermore.

The Batman production on a two-week hold

As per reports, DC's only film in production right now is The Batman, as James Gunn directorial The Suicide Squad 2 has recently wrapped filming. Production of The Batman was in full swing in London, with the cast and crew including director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson present. The shoot was reportedly scheduled to move from London to Liverpool but it was put on hold as Warner Bros. studios thought it was the best decision to take. The production house is also reportedly ensuring that no one on the sets of The Batman is affected by the Coronavirus and thus will continue to monitor the situation closely.

It was previously revealed that both The Batman and Matrix 4, which are being produced under the Warner Bros. production house banner, were not going to be affected due to the Coronavirus. But this recent development has evidently put a strain on the production of the films. It is is not revealed whether the delay in production will also push the release date of the film ahead. Besides The Batman, films like Shang-Chi, Nightmare Alley and Home Alone reboot have also hit production delays due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

