The Batman's Peter Sarsgaard Reveals He Is Playing Gotham's Untruthful District Attorney

The upcoming The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson has been gaining a large amount of attention from fans and audience. In an announcement made by director Matt Reeves, it was revealed that Peter Sarsgaard is a part of the movie. The actor himself shared some tidbits in regards to what his character's role is in the new Batman movie.

Peter Sarsgaard as D.A. Gil Colson

Peter Sarsgaard recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. As per an article in an international web portal, Cobert asked Peter about the upcoming movie. He asked Peter to say something about the new character created in the movie that he will be playing. Sarsgaard revealed that he will be playing the role of a district attorney named Gil Colson. He said that his role is of a politician who cannot speak the truth.

Peter Sarsgaard's wife Maggie Gyllenhaal was a part of the movie The Dark Knight, which was brought up by Stephen as well. He asked Peter whether there will be competition on whose character their children will like. Sarsgaard said that his character is a distasteful person so he has lower chances.

There were many speculations on what character Peter Sarsgaard will be playing. There were reports that claimed that Sarsgaard will be playing the role of Harvey Dent aka Two-Face. Warner Bros. also then released a cast list of The Batman, which revealed that Peter Sarsgaard will be playing the role of D.A. Gil Colson. Robert Pattinson will take up the heavy responsibility of playing the role of Batman aka Bruce Wayne in the movie. Along with Pattinson and Peter Sarsgaard, the Batman cast includes also stars Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano as Riddler.

The Batman latest news

The shoot of the movie is on but there is not much revealed about the plot of the movie. There are many set photos out for the public. The director Matt Reeves himself has shared pictures of the Batmobile on his Twitter account. The movie is all set to release in June 2021.

