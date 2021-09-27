'The Witcher' Renewed; Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Spark Dating Rumours: H'wood Recap

No Rush To Find Daniel Craig's 007 Replacement, James Bond Producers Reveal

Daniel Craig will be bidding adieu to the iconic role of the British MI6 agent, James Bond after the movie No Time To Die. Craig, who had taken over the role from Pierce Brosnan in 2006, announced in 2019 that No Time To Die would be his last Bond movie. Recently, a video of Craig's emotional speech, as he bids adieu to the character was shared on the Internet.

Ever since it was announced that Craig would be stepping down from 007's role, there have been several speculations about who would take the baton forward. However, the producers of the action movie Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have cleared the air about the next Bond and said that they were no rush to find Craig's replacement. Read More.

'The Witcher' Renewed For Season 3, Makers Expand The Universe With New Movie And Series

As TUDUM, Netflix's first-ever fan event, the makers unveiled the brand new trailer of Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra-starrer The Witcher Season 2. Along with the trailer, many exciting announcements relate to The Witcher universe were also announced. The exciting new trailer of the fantasy series based on Andrzej Sapkowski novels gave fans a sneak into the upcoming season and first look at Kim Bodnia's Vesemir. Among the announcements made at the TUDUM event, the most exciting one was that the main Witcher series had been renewed for a third season, ahead of the launch of Season 2 later this year. Read More.

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Spotted Enjoying Dinner In Los Angeles; Spark Dating Rumours

Actor Angelina Jolie is grabbing several headlines as she will be making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming film Eternals. Amidst the buzz around her film, the actor is also sparking dating rumours with Canadian singer The Weeknd as they were once again spotted having a private dinner at a swanky restaurant in Los Angeles. The dating speculations come amidst Jolie's ongoing legal battle with estranged husband actor Brad Pitt over five out of their six minor kids and their French estate Chateau Miraval. Read More.

Here’s Why Kim Kardashian Apologised To Her Mother Kris Jenner On Daughter's Day

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on the occasion of Daughter's Day and reminisced about her teenage years. She posted some pictures from a photoshoot she did in her garage when she was a teenager and penned down an elaborate caption on the occasion. Apart from wishing her daughters, North and Chicago on daughter's day, she also took the opportunity to apologise to her mother, Kris Jenner. Read More.

Tony Awards: 'Moulin Rouge' Best Musical; 'Inheritance' & 'A Soldier’s Play' Tops The Wins

On Sunday night, the Tony Awards honouring the 2019-2020 Broadway season were finally handed out. At the event, Moulin Rouge! The Musical was named best musical, while The Inheritance bagged the best play awards and A Soldier’s Play was named the best revival of a play. The four-hour event, after being delayed a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was hosted by Audra McDonald. Scroll down to know more. Read More.

