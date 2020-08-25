Where Is Chemical Hearts Filmed? Here's The Major Shooting Location Of The Film

Chemical Hearts on Amazon Prime is a heartfelt story of two teenagers who learn what it means to love some. In the film, Henry Page played by Austin Abrams falls deeply in love with Grace Town, played by Lili Reinhart the first sees her. However, Henry who had assumed that love would be a magical and spectacular feeling, realises that in real life love is not remotely as magical as he presumed it to be.

His love interest, Grace is processing a past trauma as she lost her boyfriend Dom in a horrific accident. Helmed by American director and screenwriter Richard Tanne, the film is based on a novel written by Krystal Sutherland, which goes by the same name. Aside from the impressive work from the lead actors of the film, fans of Chemical hearts were also impressed by the quaint and charming filming locations used in the film. Read on to find out, “Where is Chemical Hearts filmed?"

Where is Chemical Hearts filmed?

Chemical Hearts on Amazon Prime follows the story of two teenagers Grace and Henry who meet each other in the final year of high school. Their mutual love for poetry draws them towards each other and they soon realise that had a lot in common. They begin to develop a close relationship. According to a report on The Cinemaholic, the major filming location of Chemical Hearts was New Jersey, USA.

Chemical Hearts filming locations: New Jersey

Fans who live in New Jersey will be able to identify that several locations from the state have been featured in the film. One of the most important locations in the film is the high school where most of the story takes place. This is where Grace and Henry meet for the first time and also where their romance takes flight. For the filming the high school scenes, the crew headed to the Emerson Junior-Senior High School in New Jersey.

The story of Chemical Hearts also focuses on Grace’s past relationship. She had lost her boyfriend Dom in a horrific accident. Following the traumatic incidence, she finds herself engulfed in misery and guilt. One day when Henry follows her, he discovers that she is visiting Dom’s grave. The cemetery features several times in the romantic-drama film. Both Henry and Grace come back to the cemetery when they are dealing with their complicated emotions. The cemetery scenes have been filmed at Woodland Cemetery in Newark.

When Henry and Grace are hanging out one day, she takes him to a place that is important to her. She reveals that she would often visit this abandoned building with Dom. This is also a location where one of Chemical Hearts’ most heart-wrenching scene was shot. It is the scene where Grace visits the abandoned complex while wearing a bridal gown and suffers a mental breakdown. The crew of the film had reportedly found an old warehouse complex in Paterson, New Jersey for filming this scene.

