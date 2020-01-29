Worst Horror Movie Remakes Of The 2000s; 'Halloween' To 'Day Of The Dead'

The horror film genre is one of the most loved genres in films. The thrills and chills of a horror flick keep the audience hooked and on the edge of their seats. But, when a horror film fails to scare the audience, it takes no time for it to become a snoozefest. Whereas, remaking an original horror film to give it a modern spin and failing to do so can leave the original film tasteless. Here are some of the worst horror remake films from the 2000s which were critical failures on Rotten Tomatoes.

Halloween (2007)

The 2007 iteration of Halloween was unanimously rejected by the audience members and critics alike. The original film came out in 1978 and no director reportedly wished to touch the IP before director Rob Zombie decided to give the classic film his own spin. The screenplay was also written by Rob which contributed further in making an unsympathetic version of the film which relied heavily on brutal violence for its scares. The 2007 Halloween film has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 26%.

The Amityville Horror

The Ryan Reynolds starrer 2005 film The Amityville Horror has an abysmal IMDB score of 23%. The film revolves around the concept of 'Haunted House which was explored in the original 1979 film. But, the 2005 film was widely panned across for being repetitive. The film relied heavily on the cliches of a horror film and also featured a convoluted plot which did not impress the audience or critics members.

Day of the Dead (2008)

Another film down the bad remake canon, Day of the Day hold a meagre Rotten Tomatoes score of 13%. The film was dead on arrival as it failed to interest any part of the audience members. The film was a remake of Gorge A. Romero directorial by the same name but failed to create any impact from the first one. More so, the film tried to stray far away from the source material which also upset many viewers.

