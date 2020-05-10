Salman Khan's 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Quick links:
Salman Khan's movies have always been successful at the box-office, often more so than they have with critics. Some of his most popular movies include Ready, Partner, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Hum Sath Sath Hain, and many more. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, a romantic drama flick released in 2002, received mixed-to-positive reviews from most critics and the viewers. Salman's performance, in particular, was singled out. With all that said now, read further ahead to know some of the lesser-known facts from Salman Khan's popular film, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.
READ:Salman Khan's 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge' Has Interesting Trivia That You Didn't Know About
READ:Salman Khan's 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye' Has Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know
READ:Salman Khan's 'Partner': Here Is An Intriguing Trivia About The Movie That You Should Know
READ:Salman Khan To Akshay Kumar: Take A Look How Bollywood Actors Spent Their Weekend
READ:Salman Khan's 'Ready': Here Are Memorable Songs From The Movie You Must Check Out
READ:Salman Khan's 'Yuvvraaj': Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The Movie; Read
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.