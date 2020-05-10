Salman Khan's 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Salman Khan's movies have always been successful at the box-office, often more so than they have with critics. Some of his most popular movies include Ready, Partner, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Hum Sath Sath Hain, and many more. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, a romantic drama flick released in 2002, received mixed-to-positive reviews from most critics and the viewers. Salman's performance, in particular, was singled out. With all that said now, read further ahead to know some of the lesser-known facts from Salman Khan's popular film, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

READ:Salman Khan's 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge' Has Interesting Trivia That You Didn't Know About

Salman Khan's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam: Fascinating trivia about the movie

READ:Salman Khan's 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye' Has Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know

READ:Salman Khan's 'Partner': Here Is An Intriguing Trivia About The Movie That You Should Know

The making of this film was one of the longest. The film in total took eight long years to be made.

The film did on a very average level at the box-office despite starring the biggest stars of those times.

The main title of the movie was changed several times and finally the title Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam was chosen. The title Hum Aapke Hai Kaun was even considered.

Actor Aloknath plays father to Aruna Irani, but in reality, he is younger to her by 5 years.

READ:Salman Khan To Akshay Kumar: Take A Look How Bollywood Actors Spent Their Weekend

This was the last film together of Laxmikanth Berde and Salman Khan. Laxmikanth Berde started his Hindi film career with Salman Khan in the film Maine Pyar Kiya and worked with him on several other films.

In this film, Aishwarya Rai plays the role of Salman Khan's girlfriend and she was also known to be his then-girlfriend in real-life too.

Aishwarya Rai was not the first choice for the role of Suman. Karisma Kapoor was first considered.

Abhishek Kapoor was first signed for the film then he opted out as Salman insisted Atul Agnihotri play his role instead.

This film was the fourth and final time Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit worked.

READ:Salman Khan's 'Ready': Here Are Memorable Songs From The Movie You Must Check Out

READ:Salman Khan's 'Yuvvraaj': Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The Movie; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.