Exo's Baekhyun Is All Set To Release His Solo Comeback Album In March; Here Are Details

South Korean actor and singer Baekhyun, a member of EXO is in the final stages of preparing for his solo comeback in late March. This Baekhyun's comeback album will be his first solo album in Korea since Delight which was released in May 2020. Baekhyun's comeback album is much awaited by everyone as some of his singles in the year 2020 such as My Love and On The Road received a very positive response from the audience.

EXO's Baekhyn to release a solo comeback album

According to a report by Soompi, SM Entertainment confirmed that the new Baekhyun's album will be releasing on March 30. Baekhyun is the third among the EXO's members to launch a solo album. Other members of EXO such as Chen and Lay have already made a mark with their solo albums and their songs have even hit the Billboard World Albums chart.

Baekhyun in December 2020 made his debut Japanese mini-album with his name. The album has songs like Get You Alone, Addicted, Whippin, and Drown, which were a huge hit and were certified as a Gold album by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

More about Baekhyun

Baekhyun made his debut as the lead vocalist of EXO in 2012. His first album with EXO called Singin In The Rain was a huge hit and gathered a lot of praise from the audience. In 2015, he then released a single called Beautiful which was later adapted as the soundtrack of EXO's web drama called Exo Next Door. The song became the first soundtrack from a web drama to top all digital music charts worldwide.

Later on, Baekhyun started his acting career with the movie Dokgo alongside the famous actor Yeo Jin-goo, however, the production of the film was cancelled. In 2016, he then starred in an SBS historical drama show called Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo which received a good response from everyone.

In 2018, he performed the national anthem of South Korea in the opening ceremony of the 132nd International Olympic Committee session. He was then confirmed to be a member of a K-Pop supergroup called Super M whose single called Jopping is among the Billboard's critics pick of 25 Best K-pop songs of the year 2019.

