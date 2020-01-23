G-Dragon's Unforgettable Fashion Moments From His Style Files

Kwon Ji-yong, popularly known as G-Dragon, is a famous South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper, record producer and entrepreneur. He is a member of a popular band, BIGBANG. More than often, he has also been hailed as the King of K-Pop. Apart from his songs, he is also known for being a fashion icon. Here are some unforgettable moments from Big Bang member G-Dragon’s style files:

G-Dragon’s love for jackets

More than once, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has been sporting off-beat and quirky jackets. On one occasion, he wore a white jacket with black floral prints on it. In another photo, he was seen wearing what seemed like a fur jacket with a wolf’s picture printed on the back. In yet another post, he wore a loose red chequered overcoat with button details. He was also seen sporting a black leather jacket with motifs on it. Jackets seem to be an integral part of his ensembles and quirky is his style.

G-Dragon’s hats

Another inseparable part of this BIGBANG member’s fashion diaries seems to be hats. On many occasion, this accessory makes it to G-Dragon’s OOTD. In one Instagram post, he was seen wearing a rainbow coloured bucket hat. While his outfit otherwise was very casual and simple, the colourful hat added quirkiness to the ensemble. He has also been seen sporting beanie hats and fuzzy hats on several occasions.

G-Dragon’s punk fashion

The punk style also seems to rule G-Dragon’s wardrobe. Most of his outfits are inspired by this trend. He is seen wearing ripped and tattered jeans, abstract print T-shirts and quirky, metal pieces of jewellery. Adding to this is his colourful hair. He has experimented a lot with his hair colour, sporting green, red and pink hair.

