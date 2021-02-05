Lil Baby Calls Lil Wayne The Best Rapper Of All Time, Says 'nobody Better Than Him'

Dominique Armani Jones, known professionally as Lil Baby, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter, who rose to fame with his mixtape Perfect Timing. Lil Baby recently shared his opinion about who the best rapper of all time is after winning the title of Best Rapper Alive 2020 by Complex. Read on to know about it and what he has to say about his favourite rapper.

Also Read | Kodak Black And Lil Wayne Pardoned By Donald Trump On His Last Day As The US President

Lil Baby says no rapper is better than Lil Wayne

According to a report by Complex, Lil Baby said that no rapper is better than Lil Wayne and that is the best of all time. Lil Baby gained a lot of praise last year for his album titled My Turn, for which he won the Complex's Best Rapper Alive award. He managed to bag some big names for that album, including Future, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Wayne. The album was an instant success debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Also Read | Ben Simmons Linked To Trans Model Amani Based On Alleged Proofs Shared Online

He followed that up with a successful deluxe version of the album. The song titled The Bigger Picture became the Black Lives Movement anthem as well last year. After winning the title of Best Rapper Alive in 2020 by Complex, he gave an interview to them and stated that he is working on new music and is planning to drop a solo album this year. He added that he feels he is still in the learning process and hasn't mastered his craft yet, even with his album My Turn. When asked about his favorite rapper of all time, he named Lil Wayne and he sees nobody better than him.

Also Read | Review: Lil Wayne And DJ Khaled’s ‘No Ceiling 3' Offers Incredible Beats And Catchy Music

Lil Baby also spoke about why he deactivated his Instagram in 2020 and explained that even though Instagram did help him a lot, it was a big distraction for him as well. He added that he is currently in the stage where he is reinventing himself, which is why he took a break from social media. He concluded by saying that he has got endorsements, for which he will have to post on Instagram but for the most part, he is trying to step away from it as it is a whole new different world. Lil Baby's songs include Emotionally Scarred, We Paid, The Bigger Picture, Woah, Freestyle, Pure Cocaine among others.

Also Read | Lil Durk Releases His New Song 'Love You Too' Featuring Kehlani; Watch Video

Also Read | Lil Wayne Faces Charges Of Gun Possession On Private Plane, Hearing On December 11

Image Credits: Lil Baby and Lil Wayne Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.