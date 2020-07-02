Vishal Dadlani Asks Makers To Use Old Songs With Consent And Credit The Original Creators

Vishal Dadlani recently spoke to a news house about the ongoing trend of making remixes of old songs. This is not the first time Vishal has spoken about the trend of making remixes. In the conversation, Vishal talked about how new singers can make a remix of a song with the help of consent and credits from the original singer.

Vishal Dadlani on making remixes

Vishal Dadlani explained that no singer has an objection to their songs staying alive beyond their generation or time. He said that if a remix is being made, it has to be done with consent and respect. He said that a singer can’t just randomly insert a guy singing two lines, pop it onto someone's original song and then give credits for the song to that person. In 2019, Vishal had also expressed his views on making remixes and had specified that he would take legal action against anyone who tried to recreate his songs without permission. This was after the popular song Saaki Saaki was picked up to be recreated for John Abraham’s Batla House.

Vishal Dadlani also spoke to the media portal about contracts in the industry and said they are “severely unjust". Dadlani also specified that mostly the singers do not get to own the rights to the music they make. He also said that if the makers have access to the composer, they should surely take consent. But even if they don’t have access, the original composer and lyricist's name should be above and beyond everything else because the song came from their heart. He ended the conversation by telling the new makers to get consent, show respect, and credit the original creators for the music they have created.

In an older post, music composer Vishal Dadlani had threatened to sue artists that would make remakes of Shekhar Ravjiani and his songs. This was after Badshah was accused of stealing music for his song. For Aayushmann Khranna’s Bala, Badhshah created a song called Don’t Be Shy which was originally created by Dr Zeus. The original artist accused Badshah and his team of having remade the song for the film without his consent or without any credits. Badshah claims that he was under the perception that 'everything;', meaning the rights of the song, has been taken care of. He said that he understands this because his song, Wakhra Swag faced the same situation.

