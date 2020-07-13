Ari Fletcher Shows Off Her Lamborghini Truck Which Was A B'day Gift From Beau MoneyBagg Yo

MoneyBagg Yo managed to gain a lot of attention on social media after his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher shared an interesting post. The post featured the new Lamborgini truck she was gifted by MoneyBagg Yo. Read more to know about Ari Fletcher and MoneyBagg Yo.

Ari's boyfriend gifts her a new Lamborghini truck for birthday

Ari Fletcher took to her Instagram account to share a video of her new Lamborgini truck. Other popular artists have also commented on Ari Fletcher’s post which has been getting a lot of attention. Some popular artists responded to Ari’s post including Niki Minaj and Kash Doll. Both of them gave her their best wishes for her birthday.

But unlike Niki and Kash, MoneyBagg Yo’s mother, Chyna Santana did not seem happy about her son’s gift to his girlfriend. She expressed her views in a video uploaded on her Instagram. She spoke about her feelings and expressed that she was mad over the whole idea of gifting her a Lamborghini truck. MoneyBagg himself gave a shady response to his mother’s video about his gift to Ari Fletcher. He wrote, "Buy Ya Bih Sum 'She' Can Afford if u a micheal kors bih don't expect Chanel".

More about Ari's Boyfriend, Money Bagg Yo

MoneyBagg Yo is a popular rapper who is signed to the music label, Collective Music Group which was started by Yo Gotti, N-Less Entertainment and also his own label, Bread Gang Music Group. His popular song, Heartless was released in February 2017 which charted at No. 177 on the Billboard 200. He then made his debut with his 12th mixtape called Federal 3X which got him the mainstream popularity he deserves. He recently released his third studio album called, Time Served. It features some of the most popular musicians including Lil Baby, Blac Youngsta, Future, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Fredo Bang, and Megan Thee Stallion. His album received mixed reviews from the audience as well as the critics and he managed to get a “c” rating from RatingsGameMusic for his studio album.

