Karan Aanand On Baba Ka Dhaba Video: Social Media Has The Power To Change The Whole World

Actor Karan Aanand spoke about the positive side of social media after the Baba Ka Dhaba video went viral. He revealed that the platform had the power to change the world. The Gunday actor explained how the use of any facilities or technology in a positive way depended on one’s mind and perception.

Recently, actor Karan Aanand talked about the Baba Ka Dhaba’s flourishing business and revealed how the positive side of social media still existed. The Kick star said, “We have always talked about the negative side of social media because the positive side got covered and people could not see, understand wrong and right. But this platform has the power to change the whole world. The current example proves that the power of social media, where we saw the burning face of an elderly couple who run a roadside Dhaba in Malviya Nagar area of Delhi. Yes, the happiness of an elderly couple, popularly known as 'Baba Ka Dhaba', is due to social media. So I would like to say that, how to use any facilities, technology in a positive way depends on our mind and perception. 🙂”

About Baba Ka Dhaba video

Recently, a video of an elderly couple running their roadside food business in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, had gone viral. At one point, they started crying as nobody would visit their place and the couple could not earn. This video started making rounds on social media, and numerous celebrities and influencers came ahead for help and appeared in the general public as well. Similarly, actor Karan Aanand appreciated the positive side of social media.

Karan Aanand's work front

On the work front, Karan Aanand marked his Bollywood debut with Gunday and went on to bag roles in Kick and Baby. The actor garnered appreciation for his performance in these successful flicks. Later on, he had a cameo in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls, after which he appeared as the lead character in Lupt. Moreover, Karan Aanand’s character of Yuvraj in 2019's film Rangeela Raja also received applause from critics. Recently, he completed the filming of Its Over, which revolves around lockdown, and it is set to release soon.

