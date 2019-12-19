Marijuana Worth 80 Pounds Found Disguised As Christmas Gifts In USA

Christmas is just around the corner and that means, the holidays are near too. The holiday season is known to be one of the busiest times for airlines as people prefer to travel quickly and with convenience to their families and homes to spend time with their near ones. But, a man named Somphone Temmeraj dreams in the USA was having a different plan for Christmas altogether.

Man caught with 80 pounds of marijuana

As per reports, in Nashville, Tennessee, Somphone Temmeraj is currently facing prison time as authorities found 80 pounds of marijuana disguised as Christmas presents in the luggage. K-9 sniffer dogs precisely smelled the marijuana in his luggage which made the authorities suspicious of the man. The man is reportedly 57-year-old and had wrapped the quantity of marijuana gift wrapping. The authorities then released a statement which revealed the incident in its entirety.

The officers stated that they saw Temmeraj pick up his bags to load them on to the cart. He did not act hostile when asked to go for a security check but rather was cooperative. The officers then searched Temmeraj's bags which appeared to be filled with Christmas gifts. The gift-wrapped bags were actually filled with vacuum-sealed marijuana weighing 84 pounds. No clothes or any personal items were found along with Temmeraj but only gift-wrapped bags of marijuana.

Somphone Temmeraj had reportedly flown from Nashville to Seattle where he was going to drop off the 80 pounds of marijuana. He was taken into custody and then bonded out the next day. It is yet not revealed whether a public attorney of a private one enabled his bond procedure.

