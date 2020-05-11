70 Yr-old Vera Wang Posts Pic In Chic Crop Top, Fans Ask The Secret To Her 'perfect Abs'

Vera Wang is a popular fashion designer and a well-known personality on Instagram. The 70-year-old Vera Wang is a fashionista. Her outfits have been an inspiration to everyone, and currently, the fans have been fawning over a picture of hers enjoying the sun in Miami. In the picture, Vera Wang can be seen wearing an orange crop top while she shows off her abs. The picture has shocked many of her fans and a number of viewers have shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post. Read more to know about Vera Wang’s Instagram post.

Vera Wang's followers keep asking her about her secret to be so stunning at 70

Vera Wang successfully managed to escape New York City during the coronavirus pandemic. It has been clear that Vera certainly prefers the Florida sunshine as she shared multiple snaps of herself in the orange crop top and tiny white shorts. A number of her fans have been posting comments like, "You look stunning," while another added, "Am confused is this your teenage daughter or you?” another fan asked Veera, "OMG! What’s [your] secret to keep [your] body young and beautiful? I wanna be like this when I’m in [your] age!” Other than this, Veera also has a number of beautiful posts on her Instagram. Read more to know about Vera Wang’s Instagram.

Vera Wang's Instagram

Vera Wang is a popular fashion designer who is known for her bridal designs. She has managed to attract more than 178 thousand followers on her Instagram profile. Her pictures have been attracting a lot of attention as fans wonder how she manages to look so beautiful at 70. Here are some of the most liked photos from Veera Wang’s Instagram.

